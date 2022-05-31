May 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Nine arrests for illegal employment in Limassol

By Nick Theodoulou0155
constructionsite
Businesses found to have workers who have not been registered with social insurance face a €500 fine, multiplied by seven months

The labour department, in cooperation with the police, carried out checks for illegal and undeclared employment on Monday, with nine arrests and three fines being issued in Limassol.

The violations were recorded at a construction site in the coastal city, where the status of a total of 120 workers was checked. Two of those arrested were found to be in possession of forged documents. 

Another check at a restaurant turned up two other illegal workers who were also arrested, with one charged in writing and the other expected to be charged on Tuesday. Their employer was also charged in writing. 

Businesses found to have workers who have not been registered with social insurance face a €500 fine, multiplied by seven months, unless the employer can prove the period of violation was shorter. If found that the period of violation was longer, the fine is multiplied by the actual number of months.

Complaints regarding undeclared work or violation of employment terms can be made to the dedicated telephone line 77778577. These can also be anonymous.

Related Posts

Tenth candidate for president throws hat in the ring

Christodoulos Mavroudis

Shayan stuns Sri Lankans in Cyprus T20 Cup

Staff Reporter

Vouni, Kalopanayiotis and Steni given tourism award

Jonathan Shkurko

Gynaecologist accused of lying about operation set to be taken to court

Nick Theodoulou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

The Eternal Landscapes of Tess Turner

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign