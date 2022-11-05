November 5, 2022

International experts to offer ideas on Akamas in November conference

View over Akamas

The ministry of agriculture has invited international experts in governance and management of protected areas to discuss ideas on Akamas in November.

The ‘Akamas Workshop’ conference will host attendees from organisations such as the World Bank, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the European Protected Areas Network of Regions (Europarc Federation), various universities and others.

The event is considered particularly important since case studies of successful conservation and best practices from other countries will be presented and take-away ideas for Akamas will be explored.

One area of focus will be the development of sustainable tourism and investment in protected areas with the aim of creating environmental, economic and social benefits, in collaboration with the local community,

A meeting is also planned between the international experts and the ministries of agriculture, interior, and finance, the deputy ministry of tourism, and relevant departments. Economists, environmentalists, urban planners and others will participate in the meeting, to discuss the theme of sustainability in a holistic approach.

Speaking to Phile newspaper about the upcoming event, Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis said, “We need to plan the management of Akamas taking into account the most successful practices that have been developed internationally,” and expressed the conviction that the conference would offer an excellent opportunity to enrich the knowledge of all involved.

The theme of the conference is ‘Conservation, Management and Governance of Protected Areas – Implementation in the Akamas Peninsula’ and will take place at the Droushia Heights Hotel, from Wednesday 23 to Friday 25 November 2022.

