Daily News Briefing

In today’s episode, a day after Nikos Christodoulides was voted in as Cyprus’ elected president, the horse trading over cabinet members appeared to be in full swing. The president-elect has highlighted his cabinet will be formed by new faces, people who have not served as ministers before. In other news, a Turkish Cypriot mother and earthquake survivor, who lost her 11-year-old daughter in the wreckage of the Isias hotel in Turkey, described yesterday the tragedy that befell the school group that had gone there for a volleyball tournament. And for the second day in a row, police urged businesses to pay extra attention to their online accounts and transactions after stating that a Limassol-based company found out that unknown people hacked into its servers and stole around €339,000.

