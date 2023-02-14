February 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Education

Production of ‘Catch Me If You Can’ at Heritage

By Press Release00
Heritage School production of Catch Me If You Can

The Heritage Private School is delighted to announce that its Performing Arts programme is bringing as this year’s musical production, ‘Catch Me If You Can’ to its Multifunction Hall on Thursday, Friday and Saturday Fenruary 16, 17 and 18, starting at 7.30 p.m.

Based on the hit film and the incredible true story, ‘Catch Me If You Can’ is the high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught. Seeking fame and fortune, a precocious teenager, Frank Abignale, Jr., runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. The musical features a 30-member student cast and crew, as well as a live band.

Tickets are priced at €15 and can be purchased from the school’s offices or at the door before the performances. Please note that the production is not suitable for children under the age of 12.

The approximate run time will be two-and-a-half hours, including a 20-minute intermission.

