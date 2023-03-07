March 7, 2023

Ombudswoman sides against EAC over pylon claim

By Nick Theodoulou00
Ombudswoman Maria Stylianou-Lottides on Tuesday sided with two co-owners of a plot who are seeking compensation from the electricity authority (EAC) which installed an electricity pylon on their field in 1986. 

Lottides issued an opinion in their favour after they wrote to her complaining that the EAC’s offer did not go far enough.  

The pair called on the EAC in 2019 to remove the pylon – in the middle of their field – and to pay €100,000 in compensation, along with further damages for the use of the land for the past 37 years.  

In a follow-up request in 2021 the pair demanded that the EAC pay yearly compensation of €25,000 until the pylon is removed.  

Indeed, the EAC is scheduled to remove the pylon as part of an upgraded energy network line – so as not to run through residential areas – but this has faced delays. 

The EAC agreed to pay compensation but only half the yearly amount asked for – specifically, €12,540 – from the date the request for compensation was made in 2019, and without the lump sum of €100,000. 

For their part, the complainants argue that they have made repeated attempts to sell the plot but have been unable since the pylon is in it. 

In their view, this was exacerbated in 2013 when the majority of the field was rezoned from agricultural use to residential use – meaning that its valued soared; on paper at least.  

Lottides agreed with the complainants’ core argument, noting that the EAC is aware of the problems faced by the co-owners – therefore offering at least some compensation – but is at the same time refusing to pay for use of the land prior to the request made in 2019.  

She noted that the constitution indeed allows for limits to private property if done in the public interest, but if a substantial loss of value is incurred then it must be followed by just compensation.  

