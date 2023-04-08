NiMAC exhibition presents free film screening in English

As part of NiMAC’s ongoing exhibition ‘we can only begin to notice’, which presents non-fiction films by female creators from Cyprus and the Cypriot diaspora, comes a film screening at Theatro Polis on April 12. The exhibition’s parallel event will present Anna Kannava’s autobiographical film The Butler in a free screening in English with subtitles in Greek. Following the film will be a short discussion with the audience moderated by Queer Wave’s director Diego Armando Aparici.
The Butler is set in Melbourne, Australia, showing Kannava as she approaches 40, and with a severe illness (scleroderma). Anna has a special bond with her brother Nino (her ‘butler’, helping her). Archival footage plus acted scenes make this a comprehensive overview of Anna’s life after migrating from Cyprus as a teenager.
Kannava (1959-2011) grew up in Melbourne after migrating from Cyprus at the age of fifteen in 1974. She completed a Bachelor of Education in Drama and Media at Deakin University where she studied drama, film, screenwriting, photography and fine art. She directed several plays and short films and worked as a writer, actor, director and animator. In 2003 she filmed her first feature film Dreams for Life, which was released in Australia in 2005. In 2008, she completed her second feature, Kissing Paris.
“I’d much rather see a film which pushes the boundaries and takes risks because even if it doesn’t completely work such a film is likely to liberate and illuminate me,” Kannava said in 2004. “My love for film stems from my love for all arts. Filmmaking comes the closest to incorporating all of the arts together. If the actors are not moving then the camera does or just the fact that film consists of jumping from frame to frame, from shot to shot, to me is a dance. There is the rhythm of the shots and flow of the film from beginning to end, another a dance, a piece of music. Then there are the colours, textures, patterns, shades and light in each shot and frame like in a painting or a photograph. I love the power of sound, the word and the theatrical aspects of film. Perhaps I see myself as a collage artist; I try to mix and clash all the different elements and styles within one film.”
The Butler
Screening of Anna Kannava’s film. Part of the ‘we can only begin to notice’ exhibition at NiMAC. April 12. Theatro Polis, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Free. In English, with subtitles in Greek. Registrations at https://forms.gle/35hyTHG72FcsTysp7