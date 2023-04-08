April 8, 2023

Improvised Molotov cocktails found in Dali

By Gina Agapiou00
Improvised Molotov cocktails and small gas cylinders were found in Dali over the weekend, a week before Easter.

The explosives were found by officers following a tip-off on Friday about flammable materials hidden in a churchyard in Dali.

Police searched the scene and confiscated two cartons containing ten improvised Molotov cocktails.

Then, around 2am on Saturday, patrolling officers saw a group of young persons outside a kiosk in Pera Chorio pushing a supermarket trolley.

When the group noticed the officers, they immediately fled the scene on foot, leaving the trolley at the spot. Police said they found 104 small LPG cylinders inside the trolley.

