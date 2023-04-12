April 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Paul Lambis00
image

In today’s episode, eighty per cent of the state’s services have been restored, Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Wednesday, following the leak on Monday afternoon in the basement of the Ministry of Finance that caused them to be taken offline. In other news, footage of clashes between unaccompanied minors at a Paphos accommodation centre has prompted the city’s mayor to warn that the state is responsible “should the worst happen.” And two white rhinoceros that were moved from another zoo located in South Africa are the newest additions to the animals at Paphos zoo, and are settling into their new enclosure.

All these stories and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail. Subscribe to Cyprus Beat for daily news updates delivered directly to your inbox: www.cyprusbeat.com

cropped paul.jpg

Related Posts

Man arrested for cannabis cultivation in Famagusta

Staff Reporter

Police investigate Chrorakas car fire

Staff Reporter

Limassol man arrested for burglary and violent attack

Staff Reporter

Cyprus real estate agents call for government support

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Eighty per cent of state digital services restored following server mishap

Iole Damaskinos

Today’s Weather: Rain and wind

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign