Polygon (MATIC) named one of the most influential companies by TIME, InQubeta (QUBE) seen as the most promising AI project in the Crypto space

TIME Magazine recently named Polygon (MATIC) one of the most influential cryptocurrency projects around. Meanwhile, InQubeta (QUBE) gets the honor of being the most promising crypto platform linked to artificial intelligence (AI).

Polygon provides a scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain and turns it into a multi-chain blockchain, so all the blockchains on the network can interact with each other. It allows for the creation of more powerful multi-chain decentralized applications.

InQubeta provides more accessible investment opportunities in the AI space, funneling more funds into the industry by connecting investors with startups. It’s an Ethereum-based blockchain and uses the power of smart contracts to allow companies to sell equity in their operations through non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

InQubeta (QUBE) presale success driving AI-linked cryptocurrencies forward

InQubeta’s presale has been a beneficiary of increasing investor interest in anything related to artificial intelligence as it becomes clearer it will be the next major tech revolution. This change in attitudes toward AI has led to substantially more capital being thrown at the industry, going from only $12 billion in 2015 to $119 billion in 2020. This trend isn’t expected to stop any time soon with total investments in the industry expected to exceed $1.5 trillion in several years.

AI-driven platforms like InQubeta will enjoy an influx of these funds since it provides more accessible investment opportunities than mainstream companies. Potential investors who don’t meet the sometimes unreasonable entry barriers of major investment firms, like high minimum deposits, can still secure equity in AI startups through platforms like InQubeta.

Investing has never been easier

Becoming part owner of AI startups is as easy as buying non-fungible tokens. The process starts with firms that need funding creating fractionalized NFTs on the InQubeta blockchain and listing them on the marketplace. Investors use the ecosystem’s native $QUBE tokens to purchase the NFTs of companies they think have bright futures. Investors become part owners, while more funds are poured into AI startups that need them.

$QUBE holders don’t have to purchase the NFTs of startups to make substantial profits with InQubeta. Tokens can be staked to earn extra rewards and simply holding on to $QUBE tokens is also a profitable strategy given its limited supply and deflationary protocols like a 2% burn tax on all transactions in the marketplace.

Investors also get to participate in the ecosystem’s democratic system, where they can propose and vote on issues that affect the platform’s everyday operations or future development.

Artificial intelligence is set to be the next major tech breakthrough and those who invest in the right startups stand to gain exponential returns on their investments, just like those who invested early in the ongoing cryptocurrency revolution have already enjoyed. Such investment opportunities are now more accessible thanks to the InQubeta network.

Polygon (MATIC) gets mainstream recognition

Matic is an Ethereum-based blockchain project that increases the scalability and flexibility of its host platform. It also connects with other Ethereum-based projects, making the Ethereum network a multichain blockchain. It addresses some of the inefficiencies of the Ethereum blockchain like high gas fees and slow transactions.

Polygon recently made waves when financial giant JP Morgan used its blockchain for their first live blockchain-based trade. Its prices have been growing slowly in recent months.

Summary

Cryptocurrencies that provide real-world value are becoming the new standard in the space. Polygon providing protocols that mainstream financial institutions can use to participate in the crypto economy and InQubeta creating accessible investments in AI startups are turning out to be winning formulas.

