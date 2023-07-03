Daily News Briefing

July 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
By Staff Reporter
mar 16 23

In today’s episode, an autopsy today is expected to establish the exact cause of death of a six-year-old girl late on Saturday afternoon in a jet ski accident on Lady’s Mile beach in Limassol.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos is set to have a meeting in New York next week with the UN secretary general to underline the island’s readiness to restart negotiations, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday.

Elsewhere, pieces of concrete fell from the ceiling into a cell, hitting an inmate in the Nicosia prison early on Sunday, guards of the Isotita union announced. Fortunately, the union said, the prisoner was on the bottom bunk so was not seriously hurt.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

