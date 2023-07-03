July 3, 2023

Multiple deaths in traffic accident in north (updated)

Four people have died as a result of a head-on traffic collision which took place in the north this morning.

The incident happened at 3:40am on the road between Kyrenia and Kythrea, near the village of Klepini.

In addition to the four fatalities, two further people involved in the crash were taken to hospital in northern Nicosia where they are currently receiving treatment.

Turkish Cypriot police have said they are carrying out an investigation into the incident, and have yet to disclose the identities of the casualties.

However, it is believed that they are third country nationals.

Cyprus Turkish Public Transport Union chairman Beksan Bekir Akandere expressed his frustration at the crash coming just days after the north had already seen two other road fatalities.

“This should not be a normal situation, but unfortunately it is accepted as if it is a normal situation. No explanation is given, no action is taken. Human life has no value,” he said.

Pointing to the quality of the roads, he said “if you do not protect yourself in traffic and on these roads, no one is in a position to protect you. We entrust ourselves in God on these roads, especially on mountain roads”.

He added “it is like walking in a minefield. In traffic where senseless drivers, drunk or speeding ‘traffic monsters’ can go about their business, we are trying to dodge bullets while driving home. If we can get home without stepping on a landmine, we are grateful that we survived another day”.

