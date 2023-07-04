July 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man in custody for disorderly conduct on Paphos street

By Staff Reporter00
handcuffs 08
File photo

Police in Paphos arrested a 38-year-old man on Monday for intoxication and disorderly conduct and alarming drivers.

According to the police, the inebriated man was harassing passing drivers on Andreou Ioannou Street on Monday night, while he had earlier hit an iron barricade the municipality had placed to close off roads.

The man also insulted police officers, according to a statement by the force.

Police were called to the scene and succeeded in arresting and detaining the offender.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Police arrest both suspects in Limassol car theft

Staff Reporter

Sixty-three-year-old fisherman found dead in Famagusta

Staff Reporter

Bomb explosion damages Limassol residence

Staff Reporter

Public works announcement: Larnaca

Staff Reporter

Limassol mayor hears concerns over planned congestion works

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus government records €315.1 million surplus, boosted by increased revenues

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign