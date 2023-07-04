This week at the 26th Cultural Festival of the University of Cyprus

Three performances and one workshop will take place this week as part of the 26th Cultural Festival of the University of Cyprus. Music, theatre and song will continue to sound in old Nicosia as Axiothea Mansion welcomes artists and art lovers. Following a performance by local musician Freedom Candlemaker on Monday, this week at the festival will continue with the musical performance Always Alexandria Remains Herself presented by the theatrical Workshop of the University of Cyprus.
On Wednesday composer Costas Vomvolos and members of the workshop will put on a musical performance dedicated to the multicultural and vibrant city of Alexandria in the last period of its great prosperity. Songs from the Parisian cabarets of the belle-époque, pieces from Greek operettas, international dance hits of the time and Arabic melodies in their Europeanised form blend together to recreate the diverse and charming mosaic that was Alexandria from the end of the 19th century until the interwar period.
Up next, on Friday, renowned Cypriot composer Michalis Christodoulides will lead a nine-member ensemble of singers and musicians to present his cycle of Acritic songs inspired by the folklore of Cyprus dating back to the 11th century.
Wrapping up the week is a concert by Cypriot musicians presenting Odysseas Toumazou’s new work. Guitarist and composer Toumazou will offer a sneak peek at his second album, titled Origins, on Sunday which comprises original compositions with a strong element of improvisation, in which influences from the traditional music of Cyprus acquire jazz overtones and are transformed, through the composer’s temperament, into authentic and powerful music with a personal touch. Joining him on at Axiothea Mansion stage are fellow musicians Marios Menelaou on double bass and Vassilis Philippou on percussion and vocals.
