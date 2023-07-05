July 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Clear with mountain clouds

By Staff Reporter071
beach ball weather
File photo

On Wednesday weather will be clear with locally increased afternoon clouds in the mountains. The winds will be mainly south-westerly to north-westerly, weak to moderate up to 4 Beaufort and locally on the windward coasts strong, up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be rough. Temperatures will rise to 38C in the interior, 32C on the southeast and on the east coasts, 29C on the west coasts and 31C on the remaining coasts and in the higher mountains.

Overnight the weather will be mostly clear with locally increased low cloud at times, mainly on the west coast. During the early hours, light mist or fog is likely in eastern and south-eastern areas. Winds will be mainly south-westerly to north-westerly, later variable, 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will gradually turn calm, remaining rougher on the west and north coasts. Temperatures will drop to 22C in the interior, on the south-east, east and west coasts, 21C on the remaining coasts and 18C in the higher mountains.

Thursday will be sunny with locally increased afternoon clouds in the mountains. Friday and Saturday, will also be mostly clear with afternoon clouds in the mountains and a chance of light rains.

Temperatures are expected to remain stable, close to the seasonal average.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

PwC Cyprus implements multi-faceted approach to social contribution

Kyriacos Nicolaou

PACE president on official visit to the island

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Seventeen migrant boats intercepted in less than a month

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Agricultural policy: a new era for Cyprus and Europe

CM Guest Columnist

€345,000 needed to compensate Turkish Cypriot for loss of use of his property

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign