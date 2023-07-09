What’s coming to Technopolis 20 this July

July is filled with the return of several beloved annual festivals, open-air film screenings, holiday getaways and certainly music performances. When there is so much going on, being selective with events is a luxury, one that we (eventgoers and reporters) will miss when the What’s On calendar quietens down in August. Cultural venue Technopolis 20 has plenty in store for this month including musical evenings in the garden with renowned artists and a theatre-music workshop for children.
On Monday, two esteemed saxophonists, one from the Netherlands and one from Cyprus, will meet at the Technopolis 20 garden. Taking the floor at 8pm will be Simon Rigter and Marios Charalambous, who will present a unique musical repertoire accompanied by fellow musicians Andreas Rodosthenous, Nikolas Tsangaris and Alexandros Adam.
“Simon Rigter,” say organisers, “recognised as one of the foremost saxophone virtuosos in the Netherlands, embarks on his first-ever journey to Cyprus. The anticipation is high as this tenor giant prepares to grace the stage, accompanied by an amazing band of highly-skilled musicians. What makes this collaboration even more special is that Simon has been mentoring some of these exceptional musicians, who have already established themselves in both Cyprus and the Netherlands. The collective talent of the band will undoubtedly create a magical atmosphere, perfectly complementing the saxophonists’ virtuosity and passion.” Original compositions and new arrangements of jazz standards will be presented.
Then on Wednesday, two workshops for children will take place led by Marios Ioannou and Stephanie Neophytou. Addressing children aged 5 to 8, Ioannou will present a theatre workshop between 4pm and 5pm, whilet Neophytou will introduce toddlers (ages 2 to 4) to musical movement education at 5pm.
The following evening will return to music performances. The two Israeli musicians, drummer Yogev Shetrit and pianist David Sheetrit, return once more to Cyprus and to Paphos after the huge success of their previous concerts, for one more exciting jazz evening. Joined by Alexandros Panagiotou on bass, the musicians will present jazz standards and original music that blends traditional North African music, Gnawa, Andalusian music and Mediterranean melodies.
Later in the month, Toms Rudzinskis, one of Baltics’ leading jazz saxophone players and composers will perform for the first time at Technopolis 20. On July 20, Toms will perform with the well-known Ireneos Koulouras Trio. Together as a quartet, they will perform a selection of jazz standards as well as original compositions.
To round off the month, the Allusion Quartet will perform live on July 27. Esteemed musicians Antreas Yerolatsitis (guitar) and Omiros Miltiadous (drums) will join forces with Marios Charalambous on tenor saxophone and Kyriakos Kestas on double bass to present mainly their own compositions, influenced by varied music genres such as pop, funk, soul, blues and modal.
