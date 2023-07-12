July 12, 2023

Today's weather: Hot and clear

On Wednesday the weather will be clear. Winds will be mainly northerly to north-easterly and on the west coast south-westerly to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. Later, on the southern coast, winds will blow south-easterly to south-westerly, of the same intensity. The sea will be rough. Temperatures will rise to 38C in the interior, 36 C on the southeast and east coasts, 35C on the remaining coasts and 28C in the higher mountains.

Overnight the weather will stay clear. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly and later, on the north coast, south-easterly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. Temperatures will drop to 25C inland, 26C on the southeast and east coasts, 22C on the southwest and north coasts, 24C on the west coast, and 19C in the higher highlands.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday, will be hot and sunny. Temperatures are expected to rise reaching above average.

