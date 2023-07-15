July 15, 2023

Eleni Foureira’s Reborn Tour to make a stop in Cyprus

The popular, beloved Greek pop star with number-one hits and record-breaking success is coming to our island. Mark your calendars, Foureira fans for September 1 to dance to the singer’s legendary Fuego and other well-known hits at Phinikoudes Beach.

Eleni Foureira’s Reborn Tour is currently taking the singer around Greece to perform at various locations and islands. Besides Cyprus, the tour will include a few more concerts outside of Greece – one in Madrid that already took place in early July, one in Barcelona and one in Amsterdam towards the end of the season. Come September though and it will be Cyprus’ turn to dance to the singer’s hip-shaking and hair-whipping rhythms.

“Reborn Tour is a high-standard production by Panik Live, with Eleni Foureira’s unique aesthetic, which started in May in Athens,” shares the official press release. “As part of the Reborn Tour, Eleni Foureira will travel to Cyprus and cities abroad setting the rhythm for Europe, just as she did in her previous successful and sold-out tour!”

Joining her on tour as her opening acts are singers Miltos Harovas and Louis Georgio and DJ Bobito. Ticket sales for the upcoming September concert in Larnaca have already begun and are available via the tickethour platform and at ACS Courier stores.

 

Eleni Foureira

Greek pop star performs live as part of her Reborn Tour. September 1. Phinikoudes Beach, Larnaca. 9pm. Tel: 7000-7066, 7777-7040. www.tickethour.com.cy

