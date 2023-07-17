July 17, 2023

President to attend EU-CELAC summit

pres heading
President Nikos Christodoulides [File photo: CNA]

President Nikos Christodoulides is traveling to Brussels on Monday to participate in a two-day summit and the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

This is the third EU-CELAC summit, where, among other things, issues on the economy, the green and digital transition, trade and investments and the strengthening of the cooperation and strategic relationship between the countries in general will be discussed, an official announcement said.

President Christodoulides will be accompanied to Brussels by the Deputy Director of his Diplomatic Office, Doros Venezis.

