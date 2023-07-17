July 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Seven irregular migrants arrive by speed boat, arrest made

By Staff Reporter0385
migrants coastguard
File photo

Seven illegal immigrants arrived at Cape Greco by speed boat on Sunday around 10am.

Authorities detected the boat initially 11 nautical miles southeast of the headland.

The coast guard intercepted the vessel and escorted it to the Golden Coast fishing shelter in Protaras, arriving at 4.30pm. On board the boat were seven irregular male migrants.

Investigation brought up testimony against a 24-year-old boat operator who was arrested. The remaining six men were transferred to the Pournara reception centre.

Since May 9, a total of 22 boats carrying 529 illegal immigrants have arrived. In three cases, search and rescue missions were initiated by the authorities.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Hospitals prepared for heatstroke cases as temperatures soar

Nick Theodoulou

Police bust construction theft ring in Paphos

Staff Reporter

President to attend EU-CELAC summit

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Five-car accident closes both lanes on Limassol to Nicosia highway

Staff Reporter

Daily News Briefing

Melissa Hekkers

Paphos motorcyclist in serious condition following collision with car

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign