July 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Paul Lambis01
image

In today’s episode, Turkey’s approach on the Cyprus problem remains one of the main points of disagreement between the EU and Turkey, an EU official said during a briefing ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council, which will be held on Thursday in Brussels. In other news, Larnaca airport raised the alarm on Tuesday afternoon after an incoming aircraft from Israel had a burst tyre while landing, causing the closing of the runway. And Cyprus’ fiscal council noted significant delays in the implementation of commitments related to the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP), in its interim report published on Tuesday.

All these stories and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail. Subscribe to Cyprus Beat for daily news updates delivered directly to your inbox: www.cyprusbeat.com

cropped paul.jpg

Related Posts

New breakthrough for EuroAsia Interconnector

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus non-performing loans drop to €2.19 billion in April

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Renewed yellow alert, weekend temps to rise further

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Beauty is not in the eye of the beholder

Iole Damaskinos

Most dogs rescued after Giolou fire hits shelter

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign