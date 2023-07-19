Music nights this week across the island

In between the summer festivals, open-air cinema nights and the beach fiestas are the humble live music nights that continue to bring collaborations between the island’s musicians. This week, several of them are taking the floor at bars and music venues in Nicosia and Paphos, covering all music tastes.
On Thursday, July 20, Alexis Sunder and his band will perform at Studio Taps Bar in Nicosia bringing fresh sounds, groove and catchy melodies. Sunder alongside Andreas Epaminonda, Fragkiskos Petrides, Andreas Papageorgiou and Pavlos Loucaides will present a collection of original songs and selected covers that touch on a unique blend of soul, funk and pop.
Paphos will also host live music entertainment this Thursday as Technopolis 20 welcomes one of Baltics’ leading Jazz saxophone players and composers to its venue. Toms Rudzinskis will perform at the Paphos cultural centre for the first time joined by three well-known Cypriot musicians. The Ireneos Koulouras Trio, comprised of Ireneos Koulouras, Christos Yerolatsitis and Stelios Xydas will join Rudzinskis on stage to showcase a selection of jazz standards as well as original compositions
Two days later and the Paphos-based band Mid-Life Crisis will put on a funky show at O’Neills Irish Bar & Grill. The band will take the stage at 8.30pm on Saturday 22 to play rock hits from the 70s onward.
Back in Nicosia, an evening of Acoustic Poetry will take place at a quaint Lympia bar. Cascadeur Bar will host Haji Mike as he presents his latest release, Acoustic Poetry, launched recently from London. The evening, set to begin at 8pm, will include thought-provoking lyrics, guitar chords in the garden and delicious drinks from the bar.
One more exciting music event is taking place this week, this one with a more reggae summer mood. Kahuna Surfhouse in Pervolia, Larnaca organises a reggae afternoon with Mr Panaman on the DJ deck. From 4pm to 8pm, the seafront venue will offer party vibes and refreshing cocktails.
“It was about time for us to organise a Reggae party at Kahuna Surfhouse,” writes the event description. “As you know, we love hosting events and sharing good times with you all. We are looking forward to welcoming you for an afternoon full of Reggae tunes by the sea. Bring your friends, family, wear a big smile and come down to the beach. You don’t want to miss out on the amazing vibes and music that Mr Panaman has to offer.”
Alexis Sunder
Live music with more musicians. July 20. Studio Taps Bar, Nicosia. 9pm. Tel: 99-993815
Ireneos Koulouras Trio feat Toms Rudzinskis
Live jazz and original music. July 20. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €15. Tel: 7000-2420
Mid-Life Crisis
Paphos band plays rock hit covers. July 22. O’Neills Irish bar & Grill. July 22. 8.30pm. Tel: 26-935888
Acoustic Poetry
By Haji Mike. July 22. Cascadeur, Lympia, Nicosia. 8pm
Reggae Afternoon with Mr Panaman
Reggae party with a DJ. July 22. Kahuna Surfhouse, Larnaca. 4pm-8pm