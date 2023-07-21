July 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s Weather: Hot, above 40C inland, yellow warning in place

By Staff Reporter00
weather, heat, beach, Larnaca, Finikoudes, heatwave
(Photo: Christos Theodorides)

Temperatures are set to rise above 40 degrees inland once again, according to the Met office’s weather report for Friday, though increased low clouds are expected.

A yellow weather warning will be in place from 11am until 6pm.

Temperatures are expected to reach 41C inland, around 33C on the west and south-west coasts, 36C in other coastal areas, and 32C in the mountains.

Winds are expected to be light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, initially in a southeasterly or southwesterly direction, moving to southwesterly and northwesterly by the afternoon.

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 23C inland and 20C in mountain areas, with light northwesterly and northeasterly winds up to 3 Beaufort.

Temperatures are expected to remain above seasonal averages for the next three days.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Demetriou says parliament will promote issue of missing persons

Marko Ljubicic

Ten-year-old girl dies in swimming pool in Paphos

Elias Hazou

Cyprus sends aircraft to assist Greece in firefighting efforts

Elias Hazou

Parole board’s decision to revoke inmate’s sentence outside prison upheld

Elias Hazou

Court refers three to trial for illegal possession of 96,000 Firecrackers

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign