Cyprus Forum to focus on transparency — Turkish Cypriot speakers to take part

Under the overarching theme of Transparency, the 4th Cyprus Forum is set to take place this year, organised by the non-governmental organisation Oxygono, in collaboration with the Delphi Economic Forum.
The event is scheduled for September 29 and 30 in Nicosia, and once again falls under the auspices of the presidency of the Republic of Cyprus.
With a completely revamped format, the 4th Cyprus Forum will commence with a three-hour opening ceremony at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre, followed by 60 hours of discussions across four parallel conference venues in the city centre.
According to an announcement, the new format aims to allow more time for dialogue and interaction between speakers and participants, following the standards of international policy-oriented conference productions.
Furthermore, the 4th Cyprus Forum aims to strengthen its collaborations with knowledge partners, both domestic and international, including institutions such as the World Bank, Bruegel, the LSE Hellenic Observatory, ELIAMEP, the Promitheas Research Institute, and the Centre of European and International Affairs, among others. These partners will contribute to the content of the discussions and the selection of speakers.
Moreover, with over 200 speakers, encompassing political, economic, and academic figures, many of whom hail from foreign countries, the 4th Cyprus Forum will tackle a wide range of topics.
In addition to discussions on foreign policy, economy, equality, education, and more, the event will place significant emphasis on the rule of law, improving democracy and institutions, combating corruption at all levels, promoting citizen participation, and enhancing the public’s understanding of the policymaking process. Moreover, this year’s edition will feature increased participation from Turkish Cypriot speakers.
Notably, several diplomatic delegations from other countries currently in Cyprus, as well as representatives from the United Nations, the European Commission, and the Office of the European Parliament in Cyprus, will contribute to the forthcoming discussions.
Honouring the 4th Cyprus Forum with their presence will be distinguished individuals such as Nikola Dimitrov (Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia), Robert Vaas (Founder of Globsec), Terry Martin (Professor at Harvard University), and the Auditor General of the Republic of Cyprus, along with ministers, deputy ministers, commissioners, and a plethora of other speakers.