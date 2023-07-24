July 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Yellow weather warning, 42C in interior

By Staff Reporter0251
thermometer 4767444 1280

High temperatures are expected on Monday as the yellow weather warning remains in place until 6pm. Temperatures will hit 42C in the interior, 39C on the north coasts, 37C on the south and east coasts, 35C on the west coast, and 32C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be north-easterly to south-easterly, later turning to south-westerly to north-westerly, light to moderate up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough.

Overnight temperatures will drop to 26C inland and on the coasts, and 20C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, weak to moderate up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will remain somewhat rough. 

High temperatures will continue for the next three days with a dip expected on Tuesday, however rising again by Thursday and remaining well above the seasonal average.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Police investigating suspected car arson in Geroskipou

Staff Reporter

Burglary suspect caught following tip-off from Paphos resident

Staff Reporter

Twenty-one-year-old motorcyclist in critical condition

Staff Reporter

Record smuggled tobacco stash seized at Paphos airport

Staff Reporter

Royal tombs found in Cyprus among most luxurious in Mediterranean

Gina Agapiou

Resumption of new effort for a Cyprus settlement a priority, minister says

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign