July 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter0163
31cb
A file photo shows President Nikos Christodoulides and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at a press conference

In today’s episode, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is due in Cyprus on an official visit.

One of the main topics on the agenda today will be EU-Turkish relations, President Nikos Christodoulides said, adding that progress in this respect runs through Cyprus.

Elsewhere, the Cyprus-Greece ferry from Larnaca to Piraeus marked its first journey over the weekend.

There’s also the new yellow alert issued by the met office on Sunday, warning of high temperatures again today.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

