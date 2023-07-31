July 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Isias hotel engineer released on bail

By Tom Cleaver00
funeral for turkish cypriot high school students, victims in a deadly earthquake in turkey, in famagusta
Coffins of Turkish Cypriot high school students, victims in a deadly earthquake in Turkey

An engineer who was arrested on Friday in Turkey as part of the ongoing Isias hotel case was released on bail on Monday.

Mehmet Goncuoglu was caught on Friday in the city of Mersin after a warrant was put out for his arrest.

The Isias Hotel was located in Adiyaman, in southeastern Turkey, and collapsed during the devastating earthquakes which hit the region in February. A total of 35 Turkish Cypriots died as a result of the collapse, most of whom were children.

 

