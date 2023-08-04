August 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Sunny up to 40C, windy on coasts

By Staff Reporter0151
child beach windy
File photo

Friday will be clear with temperatures rising to 40C in the interior, 36C on the north coast, 35C on the south and east coasts, 33C on the remaining coasts and 32C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south-westerly to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, and in the afternoon strong, up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be rough. 

Overnight temperatures will drop to 22C in the interior, 24C on the coasts and 21C in the higher mountains. Low clouds or thin fog may be observed in the early hours. Winds will turn north-westerly to north-easterly, weak, up to 3 Beaufort and the sea will remain slightly rough. 

Over the weekend the weather will remain clear with a slight drop in temperature expected on Sunday.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Dherynia crossing will be closed on Saturday

Staff Reporter

Police investigating rental scam in Limassol

Staff Reporter

Man arrested in Limassol for theft of copper pipes

Staff Reporter

Two arrested in Paphos for burglary of residence

Staff Reporter

Cyprus sees €1.73 billion in new borrowing

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign