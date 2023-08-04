Cyprus Business Now

National flag carrier Cyprus Airways this week announced the appointment of Christos Limnatitis as the company’s new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

According to the announcement, Limnatitis has previously worked for the island’s leading telecommunications company Cyta, noting that he has “a profound background in commercial operations of big organisations and mainly in fostering exceptional customer journeys and elevating service standards”.

The announcement added that Limnatitis “brings a wealth of local and international experience and expertise to his new role at Cyprus Airways”.

“We are delighted to welcome Christos Limnatitis as our new Chief Commercial Officer,” said Paul Sies, CEO of Cyprus Airways.

“Christos’ proven track record in enhancing customer satisfaction and his innovative approach to personalised service will undoubtedly elevate our airline’s reputation as a customer-centric industry leader,” he added.

The company explained that as the new chief commercial officer, Christos Limnatitis will contribute to the “fast, continuous growth of Cyprus Airways and strengthen the airline’s commitment to excellence by shaping the overall customer experience”.

In addition, the announcement explained that his “customer-centric culture and in-depth understanding of customer preferences will play a pivotal role in strengthening relationships with passengers and meeting their evolving needs”.

“I am truly excited to join the Cyprus Airways family,” Christos Limnatitis said.

“I look forward to working closely with the team to elevate our passengers’ experiences, nurture lasting connections with our loyal customers, and attract new travellers to enjoy the unmatched services Cyprus Airways has to offer,” he concluded.

In an effort to bridge the gender gap in the technology sector and provide new career opportunities for women, the Cyprus Computer Society (CCS) is introducing the AWS re/Start training programme in Cyprus.

This intensive programme, which focuses on upskilling and reskilling individuals, aims to prepare women for entry-level positions in the IT sector, with a special emphasis on cloud technologies, a field experiencing high demand both locally and internationally.

The AWS re/Start programme, offered in English, will span a duration of 12 weeks and will be conducted online on a full-time basis from 09:00 to 16:00.

The comprehensive curriculum is designed to equip participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to embark on a successful career in technology.

As part of the first phase of implementation, the CCS, in partnership with the funded European project FEMME FORWARD, is offering the programme entirely free of charge to women.

This initial invitation includes 30 available positions. If spaces remain unfilled, the program will be extended to male applicants as well.

Women from various backgrounds are eligible to participate in the programme, including:

Professionals from any discipline seeking a career change in order to enter the IT sector for better job prospects.

College and university graduates with non-tech degrees looking to transition into tech-related positions.

High school graduates eager to launch a promising career in IT.

Individuals who are unemployed or re-entering the labour market after maternity leave.

Migrants, refugees, and other individuals belonging to vulnerable groups.

Developers and anyone eager to upskill to enhance their job opportunities.

Interested participants can find more information and register for the programme on the CCS website www.ccs.org.cy.

They can also reach out to the Re/Start Project Manager, Neophytos Xenofontos, by calling 22-460679 during office hours.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Thursday, August 3 with profits.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 117.06 points at 13:25 during the day, reflecting an increase of 0.24 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 70.84 points, representing a rise of 0.25 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €193,604.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main, alternative and investment firm indexes rose by 0.35 per cent, 0.02 per cent and 0.89 per cent respectively. The hotel index fell by 1.32 per cent.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (+1.43 per cent), Demetra (+0.93 per cent), Hellenic Bank (+0.26 per cent), Mitsides (+1.69 per cent), and Constantinou Bros Hotels (no change).