August 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUkraineWorld

Ukraine says 22 soldiers return in latest prisoner swap with Russia

By Reuters News Service048
ukrainian prisoners of war (pows) pose for a picture after a swap at an unknown location in ukraine
Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) pose for a picture after a swap, at an unknown location in Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine carried out the latest in a series of prisoner exchanges on Monday, with 22 Ukrainian soldiers returning home, a senior Ukrainian official said.

Andriy Yermak, the head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office, said the released servicemen included two officers, sergeants and privates who fought in different parts of the front. Some of them were wounded.

A video posted on Telegram showed soldiers wrapped in blue and yellow Ukrainian flags posing for pictures and shouting “Glory to Ukraine”.

“Today we have returned 22 Ukrainian fighters home from captivity,” Yermak said, adding the oldest of them was 54 years old and the youngest 23.

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Yermak gave no other details on the exchange.

Russia and Ukraine have periodically exchanged groups of prisoners in the course of the war, now in its 18th month.

Related Posts

Heatwave caused higher than normal death rate in southern Italy

Reuters News Service

Musk says fight with Zuckerberg to be live-streamed on X

Reuters News Service

Ukraine says U.S and German air defence systems ‘highly effective’

Reuters News Service

Niger closes airspace as it refuses to reinstate president

Reuters News Service

Black Catholics tell pope it takes more than words to tackle racist legacy

Reuters News Service

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan’s lawyers cannot reach him in jail – spokesperson

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign