August 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia man arrested in cannabis drug bust

By Nikolaos Prakas00

A 45-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of drug possession, after police found cannabis plants and packages in his home, authorities said on Wednesday.

According to police, the drug squad seized four cannabis plants and 426 g of cannabis during a raid on the man’s home outside Nicosia at 6am.

After receiving a warrant, police arrested the man and took him into custody.

At the Nicosia district court later in the day, the man was remanded for five days.

Police are continuing their investigations.

