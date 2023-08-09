August 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

EU comments on Cyprus visit by controversial Israeli minister

By Source: Cyprus News Agency0254
Λεμεσός – Φωτιά Συντονιστικό Κέντρο – Ισραηλινός Υπουργός
Itamar Ben-Gvir

EU member state officials are free to meet with anyone they think necessary bilaterally, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Wednesday, commenting on the visit of the highly controversial Israeli politician Itamar Ben-Gvir to Cyprus.

But he added they should support the EU’s positions.

Ben-Gvir, Israel’s national security minister, met with Justice Minister Anna Procopiou during his visit, which also coincided with fires in the Limassol area.

Israel had sent aircraft to help battle the blaze that started last week and ended on Wednesday, burning nine square kilometres.

“Member states’ officials are free to meet with anyone they deem necessary for bilateral relations and/or cooperation, while, at the same time, delivering the positions of the European Union,” Stano said in a written statement to the Cyprus News Agency.

Ben-Gvir is seen as a controversial personality in Israel, as well as in the EU, due to his extreme statements and behaviour.

Last May, the EU’s mission to Israel had announced that it was cancelling an event for Europe Day in Tel Aviv, because Ben-Gvir had said he would attend and give a speech.

In a statement on May 8, the EU mission to Israel had stated that “we do not want to offer a platform to someone whose views contradict the values the European Union stands for.”

Stano had said at the time that the commission was “consulting internally and also with our member states on how to handle the situation”, stressing that as the EU “we don’t endorse the political views of Ben-Gvir.”

 

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Nicosia man arrested in cannabis drug bust

Nikolaos Prakas

Leventis foundation fined for safety breach

Jonathan Shkurko

Russia axes double taxation agreement with Cyprus

Nikolaos Prakas

Vet services detail use of cat covid meds

Nick Theodoulou

Oikia scheme attracts hundreds of applicants

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign