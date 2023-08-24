Who is headlining upcoming BEONIX music festival

Fans of electronic music have plenty to look forward to this season. As September arrives, a big music festival will bring three days of partying with 50 DJs from around the globe. Taking place from September 22 to 24, BEONIX will be hosted at the former Etko factory in Limassol and organisers have announced the four headliners that will rock the event.
“Paul Kalkbrenner, the German DJ, and producer known for his unique blend of techno and house music, will be taking the stage at the festival alongside Black Coffee, Maceo Plex, and Stephan Bodzin, who were previously announced,” say organisers.
“In addition to these impressive names, DJs from all around the world are heading to Cyprus for the festival to transform the island into something never seen before. Get ready to dance all night with Anna, Brina Knauss, Innellea, Jan Blomqvist, Joplyn, Joyhauser, Kadosh, Karla Blum, Luna Semara and Oliver Huntemann. Overall, BEONIX will present three different stages, 50 DJs, and more than 30 hours of electronic music.”
The festival venue, an old winery, will blend music, culture and technology as the festival takes place across three stages with nine different experiences. “The location has a stunning setting and a rich history, and the festival team will integrate modern technologies and an art installation into the location, making it the perfect destination for those who want to combine their love of electronic music with a cultural experience.
“Everyone is used to closing their festival season in August, but weather conditions in Cyprus make it possible to extend the season until the end of September. We want people to come to the island to relax near the sea by day and dance with us all night long. We want BEONIX to be a safe and inclusive space for everyone willing to show their true colours and be free, but at the same time, be respectful of other people’s boundaries,” the BEONIX team added.
This year’s concept for the festival is a trip to the 9th planet, based on people’s feedback from last year. The festival felt so out of the ordinary that people started to refer to it as another world or even another planet and this is exactly what the organisers aim to bring back this edition as well.
BEONIX
3-day electronic music festival with 50 DJs. September 22-24. ETKO, Limassol. www.beonix.art