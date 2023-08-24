August 24, 2023

There have been more boat arrivals with migrants via the sea, particularly from June onwards.

In today’s episode, police in Limassol carried out operations against a “criminal organisation involved in the smuggling of irregular migrants to Cyprus”, with five arrested and four more wanted.

Elsewhere, the US system is a “perfect example” of a federal state to be emulated, according to president of the Pancyprian Association of America, Philip Christopher.

There’s also the announcement that a district officer is being investigated after she allegedly asked a woman why she was bothering to renew her elderly parents’ IDs as they were bedridden.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

