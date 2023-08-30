August 30, 2023

Today’s weather: Mostly clear, with localised clouds

late summer weather
Friday’s weather will be mostly clear, but with localised clouds and the possibility of rain in the mountains.

Temperatures will rise to around 38 degrees inland, 33 degrees on the southeast, east, and north coasts, 31 degrees on the rest of the coasts, and 30 degrees in the mountains.

Winds will be light to moderate, blowing mainly in a north-westerly direction, up to 3 to 4 Beaufort and up to 5 Beaufort on the south coast.

Overnight the weather will be mainly clear, with localised low clouds at times. Thin mist is expected to form in the morning in some areas.

The temperature will drop to around 20 degrees inland, around 23 degrees on the coasts, and around 18 degrees in the mountains.

The weather is expected to remain mostly clear for the rest of the week, with temperatures to drop slightly on Thursday.

