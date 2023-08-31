August 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter00
aug 31 23

In today’s episode, sunbeds and umbrellas will never be accepted on Lara beach, Agriculture Minister Petros Xenophontos said as he announced the much-anticipated Akamas local development plan, which was updated with new measures approved by the cabinet on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the state will take all measures necessary to ensure public safety after the riots and violence in Chlorakas, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said after a cabinet meeting.

Elsewhere, auditor general Odysseas Michaelides slammed the Jho Low parody account on X (formerly Twitter), accusing it on “obscenely slandering” him and “consciously spreading lies against those it wants to destroy”.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Scene in Chlorakas ‘calm’, police say

Tom Cleaver

Syrian national arrested in Paphos for ‘causing and inciting violence’

Tom Cleaver

Eleftheria Square to be lit up lilac for International Overdose Awareness Day

Tom Cleaver

Woman arrested in Limassol stabbing case

Tom Cleaver

Today’s weather: Mostly clear with localised clouds

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign