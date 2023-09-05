September 5, 2023

Today’s weather: Sunny with isolated rains

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with locally increased afternoon clouds likely to bring isolated rains, mainly in the mountains. Temperatures will rise to 35C inland, 32C on the south, east and north coasts, 30C on the west coast and 24C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be mainly south-easterly to south-westerly, weak, 3 Beaufort, and later southerly to south-westerly, and locally north-westerly, up to moderate, 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to a slightly rough. 

Overnight the weather will be mostly clear. Temperatures will drop to 20C in the interior, 22C on the coast and 15C in the higher mountains. Winds will be south- to north-westerly, locally to north-easterly, weak, up to 3 Beaufort, and the sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

On Wednesday the weather will be mostly clear with locally increased afternoon clouds, mainly in the mountains and the interior. On Thursday and Friday the weather will be mostly sunny.

The weather is expected to heat up by Friday, with temperatures reaching well above the seasonal average.

