September 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
GreeceWorld

Two commercial ships collide off coast of Greece

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
ships collide
Photo source: CNA

A collision between two commercial ships occurred in the early hours of Wednesday off Kefalonia, as a result of which one of them was engulfed in flames.

There was no personal injury or pollution from the collision. 

The collision took place between two merchant vessels under a Portuguese and a Maltese flag in the sea area 4 nautical miles south of northern Kefalonia. The ships have suffered only material damage.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

