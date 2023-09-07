September 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

In the footsteps of the Masters

By Eleni Philippou01
This month, Alpha CK Art Gallery presents the latest solo exhibition by French/Cypriot visual artist Michele Ansermet Papadopoulos. The exhibition titled In the Footsteps of the Masters features 20 new paintings through which the artist unveils a vibrant dialogue between tradition and contemporary expression.

“Inspired by the female figures in the artworks of legendary masters such as Picasso, Lichtenstein, Botticelli, and Modigliani, the artist brings these iconic women to life in a refreshing contemporary style that she calls ‘truculences colorees’. Each canvas resonates with Michele’s distinct artistic voice, exploring the intersection between heritage and innovation,” say organisers.

“The exhibited artworks are not merely for viewing, but to travel the audience through history and witness the transformation of these classic female images into contemporary symbols. With each brushstroke, the artist delivers a narrative that transcends time, a story of muses and their creator.”

The French-Swiss, Paris-born artist lives in Cyprus and her work is characterised by colourful compositions and a jubilant disposition. Included in her paintings are carefully inscribed texts and slogans, interspersed throughout the compositions, with which she shares social concerts and political messages.

 

In the Footsteps of the Masters

Solo exhibition of the French/Cypriot visual artist Michele Ansermet Papadopoulos. September 12-30. Alpha C.K. Art Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 7.30pm. Tuesday-Friday: 10am-1pm and 4pm and 6.30pm. Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel:22-751325. www.ackgallery.com

