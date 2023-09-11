September 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternationalTurkey

Turkey to seek more revenue outside budget, including privatisation -Simsek

By Reuters News Service02
turkey
Turkey's Finance Minister Simsek speaks during the 66th General Assembly of Turkish Banks Association in Istanbul

Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday that Turkey’s government would seek further revenues outside the budget, including from privatisation, and that quantative tightening will be carried out if necessary.

In an interview with broadcaster NTV, Simsek said consistent domestic consumption and credit growth was needed to lower inflation to single digits, as is targeted in the country’s medium-term programme.

Related Posts

Cyprus imports soar from Turkey, driven by company relocations

Nick Theodoulou

Quickswap: An Ethereum layer-2 solution for enhanced scalability

CM Guest Columnist

Finance Ministry delays revised foreign investment bill

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Breaking: Veteran investors quietly back $DOMI’s explosive growth

CM Guest Columnist

Tesla supercomputer could boost EV maker’s market cap by $600 bln

Reuters News Service

Pricing in focus as Zara owner Inditex seeks to maintain its edge over rivals

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign