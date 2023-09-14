September 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Dream, what’s left behind: solo exhibition

By Eleni Philippou00
ioanna economidouweb

An ongoing exhibition in Limassol features a series of photographs taken this past year in the capital city by mixed media artist Ioanna Economidou. Titled Dream, What’s Left Behind, the exhibition will continue at UpperTapper until September 28 and the opening event will include live music.

“Dream, What’s Left Behind is a series of photographs taken between 2022-2023 in Nicosia, Cyprus to visually express my curiosity and exploration of the modernist apartment buildings in Nicosia,” says the artist. “Upon entering these spaces, I was intrigued by the architecture and multiple stories narrated by the traces of the people living inside, co-existing. Junk spaces, non-places, are descriptions I would use to characterise the communal areas of these buildings, the transitional places, remains of modernity which are left neglected.

“Another aspect of the work which grew out of the above observations is the ephemerality of light and how it alters everyday environments. These ideas are communicated through a sculptural installation, a configuration of found materials adjusted into place to open new conversations between space, matter and how they are perceived.”

The themes of architecture, modernity and visual and spatial narratives interest the artist and often form her work. Born in 1999, Economidou has a bachelor’s degree in fine art and is currently based in Nicosia.

 

Dream, What’s Left Behind

Showcase by Ioanna Economidou. September 14-28. UpperTapper, Limassol. Opening night: 6pm. Tuesday-Sunday: 5pm-9pm. Friday-Saturday: 6pm-9pm. Tel: 99-124536

