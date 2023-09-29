September 29, 2023

TV shows we love: The Chosen One

The Chosen One is a tale about a boy that displays similar powers and miracles to those of Jesus in the Bible, but this time in Mexico.

The show, set in the 1990s, is great depiction of the time and the culture of the area, showing small-town life, the religious scepticism that was prevalent at the time, and the way tribal native culture blended with the colonial Christianity brought over by the Spanish.

The story follows Jodie, whose conception had always been kept a secret by his mother.

Not really based on the Bible, it draws from a comic book series called American Jesus, which is originally set in California.

The mystery unfolds over the episodes, keeping you intrigued, as Jodie continues to garner believers and perform miracles, which attract the attention of the entire town.

For me, the most enjoyable part was watching the artistry, which although simple, stayed true to the time period it attempted to depict, plus all the mystery, which continued to the last episode.

The actors, even the young ones, gave the roles the almost modern biblical images, with a nice twist.

However, the story shows just how disillusioned people can become with fantastic acts, without questioning their origin, as is the case with Jodie’s mother.

Not wanting to reveal too much of the mystery, the story keeps you guessing, making you wonder if everything is real or if it just a trick. Later, it takes a darker turn, as more is revealed about the past and Jodie’s origin.

Although the story is similar to the many well-known depictions of Jesus’ life, this version makes the story modern, while also showcasing life in a small town, which is guided by its own superstitions.

I found myself questioning if it could actually be another Jesus story, or if it was something different that would emerge.

 

