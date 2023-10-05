October 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Almost 7,000 irregular migrants left Cyprus in nine months

By Tom Cleaver045
feature nick the massively overcrowded pournara reception centre has frequently been lambasted as appalling
The massively overcrowded Pournara reception centre has frequently been lambasted as appalling

A total of 6,987 irregular migrants left Cyprus in the first nine months of 2023, either by being deported or through voluntary repatriations.

This figure amounts to 92 per cent of the 7,631 irregular migrant arrivals in the same period.

The government pays voluntarily repatriated people between €1,000 and €1,500 each, based on the travelling distance required for them to return to their country of origin.

The interior ministry announced on Thursday that the arrivals for the corresponding period last year were at 13,599 with returns at 5,042 – meaning that 37 per cent left.

Related Posts

Nanjing delegation has productive meetings in Limassol

CM Guest Columnist

Lack of teachers shutters all-day primary schools

Nikolaos Prakas

North prepares supplementary ‘government’ budget

Tom Cleaver

Ayia Napa gang rape trial gets underway, DNA report requested

Andria Kades

Energy restored after nationwide power cut

Tom Cleaver

A dramatic narrative of bad record management in legal practice

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign