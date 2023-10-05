October 5, 2023

UAE minister ‘particularly interested’ in Cyprus electrical interconnector

The United Arab Emirates’ Investment Minister Mohamed Hassan Alswaidi expressed a “particular interest” in the electrical interconnector between Cyprus, Greece, and Israel on Thursday.

Alswaidi, who is also the CEO of the Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company, made the statement at a meeting with Energy Minister George Papanastasiou in Abu Dhabi.

In addition, Alswaidi said he was interested in the infrastructure Cyprus proposes to build with the aim of producing natural gas to generate power and to export.

The pair’s meeting was focussed on the energy sector, but “various sectors of the Cypriot economy in which investments could be made by the UAE” were also discussed.

