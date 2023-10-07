October 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
TUS Airways completes inaugural flight from Larnaca to Dubai

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
TUS Airways conducted its first-ever flight from Larnaca to Dubai last Sunday, as stated in a press release issued by the airline.

Flight U8 684, operated by TUS Airways, utilised a modern Airbus A320 aircraft.

Following the flight’s arrival, an event was held, attended by George Papanastasiou, Cyprus Minister of Energy, Commerce, and Industry; Meropi Christofi, Cyprus Ambassador to the UAE; Majed Al Joker, Chief Operations Officer of Dubai Airports; and Ahmed Aly, CEO of TUS Airways.

The new flight between Larnaca and Dubai marks TUS Airways’ first scheduled route in the Middle East region, representing a significant milestone. The company noted that it offers customers a reliable schedule and an excellent value-for-money proposition.

During the official opening ceremony, Ahmed Aly, CEO of TUS Airways, expressed confidence that “this new route will further enhance the tourism, trade, and commercial ties between the United Arab Emirates and Cyprus, while at the same time providing our customers with an exceptional quality-price ratio for travel between the two countries”.

cropped kyr nicolaou.jpg

