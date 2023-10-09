October 9, 2023

Nicosia Open Up Festival open to all

By Eleni Philippou042
Joining the busy October agenda of events is the Nicosia Open Up Festival, a multi-dimensional arts festival that features an art exhibition, performances, an open discussion, lectures, video installations, multifaceted art activities, music, screenings, a street party, culinary events and workshops.

The four-day festival begins on October 19, with the opening of the Open Up exhibition at NiMAC and concludes on October 22 with a large street party. Works by artists who participated in workshops, seminars and various other activities organised and implemented by the partner institutions participating in the Open Up project will be presented throughout the festival.

The aim of the programme, and of the festival itself, is to promote talented artists from Cyprus, Finland, France, Greece, Portugal, Spain and Sweden as partner organisations from these countries collaborate in the project.

The featured artists are individuals who for various reasons – political, geographical, social and economic – were not able to present their work at local or European level. The Nicosia Open Up Festival is the last and major event of the European project and reflects the programme’s vision: Faith in the value of human creativity.

This is the first time that such a festival is organised in Cyprus; one that seeks to bring to the surface and give a platform to more than 100 artists. Several venues in old Nicosia will host the events – all of which are free – including NiMAC, Theatro Polis OPAP, Gardens of the Future and outdoor spaces around NiMAC.

 

Open Up

Arts festival, within the framework of a European project. October 19-22. Throughout old Nicosia. www.openupeu.com

