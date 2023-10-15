October 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christodoulides calls on Netanyahu to avoid more casualties

By Katy Turner00
File photo: Nikos Christodoulides and Benjamin Netanyahu

Cyprus is ready to contribute in any possible for the de-escalation of the situation in Israel, President Nikos Christodoulides told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday evening.

Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said Christodoulides also stressed the need to avoid further civilian casualties.

In a post on platform X, Letympiotis said Christodoulides raised these issues with Netanyahu during a telephone conversation earlier on Sunday.

“President Christodoulides condemned the terrorist attacks against Israel and told the Israeli Prime Minister that Cyprus, which maintains excellent relations with states in the region but also in its capacity as the closest EU member state, is ready to contribute in any possible way to the de-escalation of the current unstable situation,” Letymbiotis added.

“The President of the Republic stressed the need to avoid further civilian casualties on all sides.

