October 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Mostly clear, periodic rains

By Staff Reporter0219
Monday will be mainly clear in most areas. Local brief rains or thunderstorms are expected in the west and north in the morning, and later in the southeast. Temperatures will rise to 30C in the interior, the southeast and east coasts, 28C on the remaining coasts and 20C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south- to north-westerly, initially up to moderate, 4 Beaufort, and at times up to to strong, 5 Beaufort. The sea will be rough.

Overnight will be mostly clear with some clouds in the west and north. Temperatures will drop to 14C in the interior, 16C in the north, on the southeast and east coasts, 18C on the remaining coasts and 11C in the higher mountains. Winds will gradually turn north-westerly at 3 Beaufort. The sea will gradually become calmer, remaining slightly rough in the west and north.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday isolated rains and thunderstorms are expected to continue. The temperature is expected to gradually drop slightly, remaining close to average for the season.

