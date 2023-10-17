October 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Tom Cleaver05
cyprus beat 1710

In today’s episode, Cyprus has received 26 requests from 26 countries for support in transporting third-country nationals currently in Gaza or Israel to their home countries via the island.

Meanwhile, TUS Airways announced the resumption of flights to and from Tel Aviv, effective from Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Green Party MP Alexandra Attalidou announced she was resigning from the party, slamming it for its “catastrophic” position on the Cyprus problem.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

