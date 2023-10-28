October 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos man arrested after stabbing man in buttock

By Staff Reporter05
handcuffs 05
File photo

A 61-year-old man from Paphos was arrested on Saturday after having stabbed a man above the right buttock.

He was apprehended at around 10am in the Coral Bay area.

The incident took place at 2pm on Friday in the Moutallos neighbourhood. The victim was taken to the Paphos general hospital and was taken to theatre and then the intensive care unit.

He was discharged on Saturday morning, with Paphos police chief Michalis Nikolaou saying his condition was “serious, but he is out of danger”.

Police are continuing their investigations to ascertain the causes of the incident.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Oxi Day celebrated with parades

Tom Cleaver

Aircraft crashes near Nicosia village

Staff Reporter

‘A question of balance’: why Cyprus abstained on UN vote for ceasefire

Tom Cleaver

Man dead after bicycle crash in Paphos district

Tom Cleaver

Four ambulances destroyed in fire at old Larnaca hospital

Tom Cleaver

Clocks to go back an hour on Sunday morning

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign