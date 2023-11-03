November 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy, chance of rains

Friday will be partly cloudy at times with light morning rains possible in the west and northwest. In the afternoon isolated rains are expected in the mountains and the eastern half of the island. Temperatures will rise to 30C in the interior, 26C on the west coast, 28C on the remaining coasts, and 20C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south- to north-westerly, initially light, 3 Beaufort, and gradually up to moderate, 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

Overnight will be mostly clear with some increased coastal clouds. Temperatures will drop to 16C inland, 18C on the coast, and 12C in the higher mountains. Winds will be light, 3 Beaufort. The sea will remain calm to slightly rough. 

Over the weekend the weather will be mostly clear with some increased clouds.

Temperatures are not expected to change continuing to fluctuate above average ​​for the season.

Avatar photo

